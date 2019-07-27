Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Sell

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XHR. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 1,212,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.