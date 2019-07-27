Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBK. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Group Hospitality from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director James L. Berglund purchased 1,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,010 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

