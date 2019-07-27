Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to “Hold”

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group was established as Korea’s first financial holding company in April 2001 to keep pace with the global trends and evolve as a global player with world-class competitiveness. Since its launch, the Group has achieved remarkable growth in the banking business thanks to the consolidated performances of banking subsidiaries, and continued to expand its non-banking businesses through mergers and acquisitions and joint investments, As a result, the Group became the Korea’s representative financial group. “

WF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 764.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

