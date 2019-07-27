ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

