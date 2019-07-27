Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells $592,875.00 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares in the company, valued at $155,954,962.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Cowen started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

