Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 1,412,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

