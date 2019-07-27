Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $164,721,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 86,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total value of $4,083,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,226.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 781,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

