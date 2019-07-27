Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 684,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 513,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 70,607 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 11,144,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

