Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,643 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $243,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after purchasing an additional 614,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,561. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

