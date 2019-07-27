Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 360 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tapestry by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,143,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $134,620,000 after acquiring an additional 618,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,566,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 2,694,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $54.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.84.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.