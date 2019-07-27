Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $99,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,424,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after buying an additional 336,446 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 41.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.