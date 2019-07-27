ZMINE Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. ZMINE has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $8,193.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00427138 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00078557 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010455 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 241,874,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,284,169 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

