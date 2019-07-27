Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.26.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.98 target price for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,759,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

