$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,701 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.