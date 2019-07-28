$0.14 EPS Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.27. Mattel reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

MAT traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,184. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 278.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 184,380 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mattel by 950.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 361.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

