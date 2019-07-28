$0.25 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 846,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

