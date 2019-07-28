$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $100,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 876.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

SSTK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

