0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002301 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1.01 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.64 or 0.06069150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,765,450 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

