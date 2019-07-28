$1.01 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.21. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $201,943.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. 406,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $72.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

