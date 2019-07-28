$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.89.

TECH traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $214.61. 111,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,001. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,548 shares of company stock worth $16,898,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 882,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 720,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,974,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

