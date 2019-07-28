$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,622 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 223,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.58. Watsco has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.