$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.50. AON reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 54.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 171.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,875.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. 1,851,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,934. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

