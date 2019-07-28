$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

AMD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 43,406,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,254,132. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75.

In other news, insider Darla M. Smith sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $795,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,328,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,896 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

