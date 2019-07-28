$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.58. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 329,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 45,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.