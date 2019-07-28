$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $25.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. 1,005,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,669,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.