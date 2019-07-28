$1.90 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker to $219.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.17. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

