$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.77. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNF traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 112,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.74. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $195.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $137,882.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $305,112. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UniFirst by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

