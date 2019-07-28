1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $5.78 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $338,045.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00059980 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,706 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

