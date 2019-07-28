1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $12,670,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 47.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 119,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

