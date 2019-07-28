$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price objective on Emcor Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 282,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,495. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

