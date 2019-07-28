$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.92. The stock had a trading volume of 739,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

