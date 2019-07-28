$29.39 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $29.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.58 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $102.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $102.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.81 million, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 172,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,156. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $511.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

