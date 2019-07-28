$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.70 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.03 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,789. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

