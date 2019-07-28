$397.88 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $397.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.20 million and the lowest is $389.71 million. Conn’s reported sales of $384.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Chairman Norman Miller bought 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,599.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 174,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 334,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,560. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.25.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

