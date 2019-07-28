3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. 3M also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.25-9.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

