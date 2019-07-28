$449.57 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $449.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.52 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $444.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 397,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,892. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.