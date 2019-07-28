7,960 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,215.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 613,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 4,950,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,615. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.