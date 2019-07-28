$9.63 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report sales of $9.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 billion and the highest is $9.77 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 billion to $39.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.05 billion to $40.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.73. 1,745,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.71. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

