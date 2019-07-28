A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

