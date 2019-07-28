Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.905-4.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

AAN traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $68.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,221. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

