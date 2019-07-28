ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $210.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $210.80 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $180.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $925.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.80 million to $943.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

ABIOMED stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,826. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.59. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,846,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 314.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $158,786,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

