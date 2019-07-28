ADAMANT Messenger Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $10.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,152,842 coins and its circulating supply is 82,010,831 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

