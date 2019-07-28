AdCoin (ACC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, AdCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. AdCoin has a total market cap of $89,210.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,337,047 coins and its circulating supply is 15,883,431 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

