Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 1,950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,095.40 ($27.38).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,227 ($29.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,198.06. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,885.50 ($24.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

In related news, insider Michael Brierley acquired 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £20,745.18 ($27,107.25).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

