AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 2.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AerCap worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AerCap by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 641,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

