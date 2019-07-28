AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $64,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $260,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after acquiring an additional 696,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 365,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 4,372,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,534. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

