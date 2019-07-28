AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

