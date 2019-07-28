AirSwap (AST) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00290764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.01552690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00120007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023515 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000596 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Gatecoin, Binance, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

