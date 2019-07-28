Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $2,187,961. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $314,006,000 after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $601,847,000 after purchasing an additional 410,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 502.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 358,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 298,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.