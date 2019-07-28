Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 71.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE ALX traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $375.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.75 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

In other Alexander’s news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.11, for a total value of $780,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.